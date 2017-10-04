SALT LAKE CITY — The number of human West Nile virus cases in Utah is the highest in a decade, with 49 people being diagnosed with the virus and three deaths so far this year, state health officials said.

Utah Department of Health officials said they're looking into several other possible cases, meaning that number could grow. The last time Utah saw numbers this high was back in 2007. Since then, it's mostly been a couple of cases a year, until now.

It’s been a very busy year for the people at the South Salt Lake Valley Mosquito Abatement District, and it’s all because of mosquitoes.

“Last winter, we had a pretty good snowpack up in the mountains, and so that created a lot of springtime water coming down the Jordan River and in other areas out on the marshes of the Great Salt Lake,” said Brian Hougaard, manager at the mosquito abatement district. “So there was an increase in water, meaning an increase in mosquitoes this year, especially the types that carry West Nile virus.”

But while those are all likely reasons for the highest number of West Nile virus cases in a decade, epidemiologists at the Utah Department of Health say it's hard to nail down for certain.

“Nationally, all of the Western states — Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Idaho — we’ve seen an increase here due to West Nile virus,” epidemiologist Dallin Peterson said.

Most cases this year have been from Salt Lake County, Peterson said, though increases for the most part were seen statewide.

Education is the key to reducing the number of cases, he said.

“The best thing we can do is just ramp up for next year and start the education early,” Peterson said.

Hougaard said during the summer, people should look around their house and get rid of standing water.

“Get rid of those things that can hold any water, and you’ll eliminate mosquitoes problems from around your house,” he said.

Also knowing what to do when activities are outside is important, Hougaard said.

“The types of mosquitos that carry West Nile (virus) are a dusk-to-dawn biter,” he said. “They bite after dark. If you’re out after dark, make sure you protect yourselves, wear long-sleeved shirts, repellent, long pants.”

If a person is infected, symptoms often are fever and body aches, Peterson said.

“The most severe cases do have neurological symptoms, swelling of the brain, swelling of the spine, and it can lead to death,” he said.

If someone suspects they may have contracted the West Nile virus, Peterson recommends they go to their doctor to be tested. While there is no treatment, doctors can help alleviate the symptoms.

With temperatures cooling off and the mosquito season winding down, Hougaard said his crews will take time to look at how the season went.

“We will evaluate things. We’ll evaluate this year and see what we can do better, what we can do different to possibly help with virus activity,” he said. “But it will be doing a lot of the same things that we’ve done in the past.”

But ultimately a lot of it will come down to how well people prepare and protect themselves.

Contributing: Viviane Vo-Duc