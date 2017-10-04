SALT LAKE CITY — Brian Steed, a former university economics professor and prosecutor who most recently served as chief of staff for Congressman Chris Stewart, was tapped Wednesday as the second in command for the Bureau of Land Management.

"Dr. Steed has been a huge part of my success here in Congress. I always say he’s the best chief of staff on the Hill. I consider him a brother and will miss him greatly," said Stewart, R-Utah. "He has a huge opportunity to serve the American people at the Bureau of Land and Management, and I know he’ll have great success.”

Steed is a graduate of the University of Utah and Indiana University, and previously worked as an economics professor at Utah State University's Jon M. Huntsman School of Business. He is also a former deputy county attorney for Iron County.

Steed will oversee programs and policy of the federal agency, which manages 245 million acres of land in the country — more than any other agency.

With his selection, Steed becomes the second Utahn tapped for a high leadership role in agencies with oversight of public land. In June, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke named Greg Sheehan as the deputy director of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

Sheehan had been director of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.