SALT LAKE CITY — Recent video footage from the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta hospital tells the story of David Deutchman, known as the “ICU Grandpa” for volunteering there as a baby buddy twice per week.

The retiree has been visiting the hospital's neonatal and pediatric intensive care units for 12 years, spending his spare time holding and comforting the children there.

“A lot of their parents have other children at home, or they live farther away, and it’s tough for them to get in here,” Deutchman said in some of the footage.

The “ICU Grandpa” is seen in the video softly singing “You Are My Sunshine” to a sleeping infant in his arms as he gently strokes the baby’s head.

Nurse Elizabeth Mittiga said the hospital treasures Deutchman.

“He’s just a really special person to us, as nurses, and our babies just adore him,” Mittiga said.

Deutchman's service has been highlighted in recent articles by USA Today and CNN.

“I just love doing it,” Deutchman said of his volunteer work. “It’s been wonderful because it gives me something to do that has meaning to it.”

