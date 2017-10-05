"A TALE OF TWO CITIES," through Oct. 28, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org); running time: 3 hours (one intermission)

CENTERVILLE — If Charles Dickens were alive, he likely would have joined the standing ovation that concluded CenterPoint Legacy Theatre's exciting production of his classic novel "A Tale of Two Cities."

The cast successfully fulfills Dickens' motive to shine a light on the best and worst of society. The show inspired greater compassion for the innocent and the villainous alike by forcing the characters — and audience members — to confront their true selves head on.

Set in late 1700s Paris and London, "A Tale of Two Cities" takes place during a time of great social and political turmoil as the French Revolution is at the doorstep.

Lucie Manette, a young French woman living in London, is reunited with her father after he has spent 18 years in a French prison. She attracts the affections of two men: Sydney Carton, an unrefined yet successful lawyer, and Charles Darnay, a man accused of treason against England. Lucie chooses to marry Charles but continues to inspire Sydney with her kindness.

Meanwhile, Charles has a secret that threatens his life and the life of his new family, which causes Sydney to put together a bold plan to save the family of the woman he loves.

The result is a tale of redemption and love that suspends the absolutes of right versus wrong to focus on the effects of agency and social justice for all.

During the Friday opening night performance, the stage was filled with strong performances by the lead actors as well as the ensemble members, who showed impressive skill in bolstering and supplementing the leads.

Carissa Klitgaard (Monday/Wednesday/Friday) played a revolutionary and outstanding role as Madame Defarge, the fearless insurgent who would stop at nothing to exact revenge on the cruel aristocracy and return the world to "the way it ought to be." Relatable and believable, Klitgaard's acting might trick the unsuspecting audience member to peg Defarge, at first, as a noble figure. Only after her cries for justice become polluted with revenge and genocide does the audience recognize her evil motive.

Matt Green took on the role of the dastardly Marquis St. Evrémonde and proved to be extremely well-cast. Green performed his part exquisitely, portraying well the role of a heartless leader.

Sarah Jane Watts as Lucie Manette and Christian Lackman as Charles Darnay were also a highlight as they portrayed a romance that had a depth and complexity to it unmatched by many strictly romantic plays.

The musical, written by Jill Santoriello, features songs that advance both the plot and dialogue and were never tedious, and the cast handled the songs well. CPT's staging of the show effectively placed maximum emphasis on the key moments and characters throughout the show, but it was occasionally difficult to differentiate whether some scenes took place in London or Paris. The time setting, however, was masterfully portrayed through wooden props and structures that took the audience to the late 1700s with every creak.

Easily, the breakout performance of the night was Taylor Smith's role as Sydney Carton. He won the tears and laughter of the audience with his cynical attitude and clever humor, highlighting the imperfections of a faltering nation. His character's disgust for society slowly turned into a deep compassion for the humanity trapped within it, and the audience knew Sydney's thoughts and feelings all along the way through Smith's excellent acting.

The final scene was handled with grace and sensitivity — a compliment to both Smith and the production team, who set him up to excel. If the production's goal was to create a feeling of unity among audience members, the finale certainly did the trick.

Content advisory: "A Tale of Two Cities" contains violence and alcohol consumption. There is no sexual content or language. According to a CenterPoint Legacy Theatre press release, "The material is deep and poignant. Children under 12 may not be ready for these deeper issues. Parental guidance is advised."

