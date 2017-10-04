The BYU women's soccer team hosts West Coast Conference foe Saint Mary's on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. MDT.

BYU storylines

The Cougars (3-5-3, 0-1) are looking to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to San Diego at South Field in the WCC opener last week. Sophomore forward Elise Flake scored the lone goal for BYU in the 79th minute when she converted a penalty kick after a handball was called in the box. In the loss, the Cougars outshot the Toreros, 31-6. Flake and senior forward Nadia Gomes combined for 15 total shots, including five on frame.

Hannah Clark and Sabrina Macias split time in goal against San Diego, each tallying one save. Clark has 39 saves on the season.

Saint Mary's storylines

The Gaels are 6-6 on the season and look to increase their two-game win streak in WCC play after beating Portland, 2-1, and Gonzaga, 1-0. Saint Mary's plays at San Diego on Thursday, Oct. 5, before coming to Provo.

Senior forward Hannah Diaz leads the offense with six goals and one assist, including the game-winner in the third minute against Gonzaga. Four other players have found the back of the net this season. The offense has combined for 11 goals while the defense has allowed 12.

Series information

The Cougars have a 6-0-1 advantage over the Gaels. In 2016, BYU netted a dominant 4-0 win in California.

Game information

You can watch Saturday's game on BYUtv. Spencer Linton (play-by-play), Natalyn Lewis (analyst) and Lauren Francom McClain (sideline) are covering the game. You can also listen to it on BYU Radio (Sirius XM 143) and ESPN 960 AM, with Greg Wrubell (play-by-play) and Paige Barker (analyst) reporting.