PROVO — Last Friday in Logan, BYU surrendered seven turnovers, including a pair of interception returns for touchdowns, in a 40-24 loss at Utah State. The Cougars finished minus-6 in turnover margin against the Aggies.

Last season, BYU forced five Boise State turnovers, including two pick-sixes, in a 28-27 loss. It marked the first time in modern history that the Cougars lost a game with a plus-5 turnover margin.

It was a wild game on the blue turf last October. In the end, BSU blocked BYU’s 44-yard field goal attempt with 10 seconds remaining.

After the blocked field goal, the Cougars recovered and because it was second down, they retained possession. Quarterback Taysom Hill’s Hail Mary pass into the end zone fell incomplete as time expired.

What does BSU coach Bryan Harsin remember about that game?

“I remember we blocked a field goal to win the game and they got the recovery and we had another down we had to play,” he said. “That’s what I remember. From the previous year, when they threw the ball in the air and made a play, that was obviously not something I wanted to re-live.

"That exhilaration of blocking it and then the reality of playing again, and trying to make a play, I remember that. We had a massive amount of turnovers in that game. The guys from BYU made the most of them. We really hurt ourselves in that game.”