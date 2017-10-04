I am going to say overall our secondary is one of the better tackling secondaries we have had here in the last few years, which will be important in this game.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s restocked secondary has come of age quickly.

“They really have and that makes us happy,” said cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah. “We have made an emphasis, always made an emphasis, of getting the ball out and catching the ball.”

The message has been received. Through four games, Utah’s secondary has seven interceptions and one fumble recovery. It also has recorded 13 pass breakups.

Julian Blackmon, Casey Hughes, Boobie Hobbs, Jaylon Johnson and Javelin Guidry have stepped in for graduated seniors Brian Allen, Dominique Hatfield, Reggie Porter and Justin Thomas. At safety, where 2016 tackles leader Chase Hansen returns, players like Corrion Ballard and Marquise Blair have helped offset the NFL departure of Marcus Williams.

Overall, including contributions from linebackers and the defensive line, Utah enters Saturday’s homecoming game against Stanford as the Pac-12 leaders in turnovers gained (14) and interceptions (9). The Utes had 31 takeaways (18 interceptions, 13 fumble recoveries) last season.

“I think you get more opportunities the harder you study film, the more you commit to going through scout reports, looking at certain tendencies that every single team and offense gives you,” Shah said. “Every coordinator has a very specific blueprint. They don’t deviate from who they are.”

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is pleased with how the secondary has been tackling.

"So far they have been pretty good. Julian Blackmon especially at the corner spot is one of the best tackling corners we have had here in a while. Our safeties are outstanding tacklers and with our scheme, they have to be,” Whittingham said. “You saw Casey Hughes rip the ball loose a couple of weeks ago and has been a good tackler. So I am going to say overall our secondary is one of the better tackling secondaries we have had here in the last few years, which will be important in this game."