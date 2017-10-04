Doug Robinson got it wrong in his Sept. 27 column, “Enough is enough; time to nix anthem at sports events.” In his otherwise great column, he suggested that if the national anthem is causing too much disunity, it should be removed from the game protocol. Absolutely not. The traditional honoring of our great nation by standing, facing the flag and placing the right hand over the heart during "The Star-Spangled Banner" means a lot to those who love this country. It means even more to those who have served this country in the military. If the NFL is determined to show the citizens of this country that they do not respect the flag and what it stands for, then let the fans decide if they want to attend the games; but don’t cave in to the un-American boobs who want to go one step further in obliterating our long-held values.

George Hall

Fruit Heights, Davis County