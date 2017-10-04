I am an American, born here in America, and still live here in America. I have been saddened by the recent outcome with the NFL and their sponsors as well as the citizens of the free country who show so much disrespect for the country and our flag and the national anthem. It is time that we who are true Americans tell the country how we truly feel about this America. I am in a power wheelchair, so I cannot stand when the national anthem is being played, but I do take my hat off and do place my right hand over my heart and sing the national anthem. It is hard when I see people not remove their hats (meaning men and women) as the national anthem is played. I admire the veterans who always stand and take their hats off and place their hands and hats over their hearts, because they gave part of their lives for us to stay free. We as true Americans should boycott the NFL for a few weeks and give them a message of how we really feel; so this weekend and next weekend, I will not be going to watch an NFL game and will not watch "Monday Night Football" for the next two Mondays.

John Prescott

Ogden