It’s been a generation since the nation launched the so-called “war on poverty,” creating a host of social programs and other initiatives in the 1960s. By the 1980s, however, many of those programs had fallen out of political favor. The poverty rate, meanwhile, has largely remained stagnant. In Utah, a concerted effort to fight intergenerational poverty is now raising hopes that the right kind of public policy can again help reduce the number of people living in destitution — though that process will move slowly and incrementally.

The latest annual report on the state’s six-year campaign to help those caught in a cycle of poverty shows modest gains in employment, income and educational attainment, which offers evidence the effort may be having a beneficial impact. While the rate of progress is slow, it’s important to note that beyond the statistics, a significant number of people have gotten help in escaping a cycle of impoverishment.

Intergenerational poverty is defined as two or more generations living below the poverty line — qualifying for welfare assistance for at least 12 months as children, and 12 months as adults. The state’s campaign included formation of the Intergenerational Welfare Reform Commission, charged with formulating a strategy to help individual families and offer different forms of direct assistance through public and private sources. The commission has pushed for local government participation and has encouraged county leaders across the state to embark on their own initiatives.

The latest report shows that average annual wages for adults in families in the targeted category rose by 18 percent from 2013 to 2016. There has been a substantial increase in access to qualified pre-school programs for children in those families. Graduation rates for children in risk of remaining in poverty rose to 63 percent last year, compared to 50 percent in 2013. There are also improvements in language arts proficiency. But the numbers also show there is significant room for progress. While wages might have risen faster than average wages for the fully employed, they still remain at about $13,000 a year, far below what it takes to provide for familial well-being.

While advancement may seem frustratingly slow, it’s important to note that the most critical element of the program — making sure children have access to a stable educational track — is manifesting with some measurable success. The Utah campaign is unique, and the state deserves credit for persevering in its efforts to make sure children born into poverty have a meaningful chance at getting out of it, and see to it that their children aren’t trapped in a state of chronic hardship.