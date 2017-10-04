As an asthmatic who is allergic to dogs, I was shocked to read, "'Don't touch me!': Southwest Airlines passenger forcibly removed after complaining of dogs on plane," Sept. 27.

There are many people who are allergic to dogs. An allergic reaction to dog dander can be just as deadly as with peanuts. Dogs can also transmit diseases and parasitic organisms such as ticks, fleas and worms, and thus should be considered a health risk to passengers, especially when considering the sealed/recirculated air of the confined/closed cabin.

As a result, pets should just not be allowed into the cabin, period. I don't understand why airlines ever allowed them on board. They should be placed inside the warmed section of the cargo hold and reunited with their owners right after the flight. Allowing pets to be taken onboard the cabin of an airplane doesn't account for the rights of passengers to breathe clean uncontaminated air and not be inundated by parasites. Who has more rights: dogs or passengers?

Michael Pravica

Henderson, Nevada