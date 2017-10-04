Pinwheels representing the 337 child victims of domestic violence last year are pictured during a Domestic Violence Month event Wednesday in Sandy. The event, which included an overview of last year’s domestic violence statistics, was held to raise awareness and to remember the victims of domestic violence. Domestic Violence Awareness Month evolved from the "Day of Unity" held in October 1981 and conceived by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The intent was to connect advocates across the nation who were working to end violence against women and their children. The Day of Unity soon became an entire week devoted to a range of activities conducted at the local, state and national level. The activities conducted were as varied and diverse as the program sponsors but had common themes — mourning those who have died because of domestic violence; celebrating those who have survived; and connecting those who work to end violence. Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic violence is available 24/7 at 800-897-LINK (5465) or visiting udvc.org.

