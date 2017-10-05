ST. GEORGE — The Huntsman World Senior Games, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, is set to kick off Monday at venues throughout the St. George area.

The games, now the largest event of its kind, was created by Daisy and John H. Morgan Jr. in 1987 to promote good health and physical fitness for men and women at or approaching retirement age. In 1989, Jon M. Huntsman, chairman of the Huntsman Corp., became the Games' principal sponsor after recognizing that the Games not only fostered lifetime fitness, but also expanded Utah's economic vitality.

Since its inception, the games has grown to host nearly 11,000 athletes and involve more than 2,500 volunteers over the two-week athletic festival.

On Tuesday, the opening ceremonies at Dixie State University’s Legend Solar Stadium will feature a parade of athletes, singing, dancing and a fireworks display. James Lawrence, the Iron Cowboy, will be the keynote speaker and discuss his feat of completing 50 Ironman triathlons in 50 days in 50 states.

On Tuesday, Oct 17, a free concert and celebration will be held at 7 p.m. in DSU’s Burns Arena., with a tribute to the Rat Pack featuring portrayals of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin.

In addition to athletics and entertainment, the Games promote health by providing life-saving screenings for breast cancer and prostate cancer. Screenings also detect other serious health threats, including: glaucoma, diabetes, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol and decreased bone density.

For a schedule of events, go to seniorgames.net.