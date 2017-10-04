SALT LAKE CITY — This city has been selected by the United Bid Committee to be one of 32 host city candidates for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The United States, Canada and Mexico have joined forces in an attempt to bring soccer's biggest event to North America.

"The Utah Sports Commission is thrilled Salt Lake City is being considered as a host site by the United Bid Committee for the 2026 FIFA World Cup." said Jeff Robbins, president and CEO of the Utah Sports Commission, in a news release.

The list was narrowed down from 44 that were named this summer. Rice-Eccles Stadium is one of the smallest of the stadiums on that list.

"The 32 cities that we have identified as potential host cities, on their own and together, are prepared to welcome soccer fans from around the world," said John Kristick, the Executive Director of the United Bid Committee.

Twenty-five U.S., four Canadian and three Mexican cities will be part of the bid. Representatives from these cities will go to Houston in November for a working session with the bid committee.

“We have more than double the number of cities required to stage matches in 2026," United Bid Chairman Sunil Gulati said. "We have a vision for growing the game and engaging fans as never before. Our biggest challenge will be finding ways to honor the enthusiasm of all the people across Canada, Mexico and the United States through the development of our united hosting concept.”