HERRIMAN — The Copper Hills Grizzlies assured themselves a share of the Region 3 title on Tuesday by beating Herriman 4-0. Both teams were tied atop of the Region 3 table going into the game with identical 9-1-0 records with the lone loss for each team coming against each other in the split of the previous two games.

Copper Hills took the lead midway through the first half with a long bending shot from Nikki Oliver from near the top of the box that found its way into upper right corner of the net.

The Copper Hills girls got some breathing room early in the second half when freshman Katrina Estrada finished off a through ball to make it 2-0. The Grizzlies got insurance goals in the 62nd and 80th minutes from Mariah Slick on a long run and finish up the left side and from Oliver on a free kick taken from about 35 yards out.

Copper Hills can win the region outright on Thursday with any combination of a win or tie versus West Jordan or if Herriman loses or ties versus Riverton.

