Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with over 90 percent of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

So as the season shifts to Week 8 beginning with five games on Thursday, here’s a look back at some awesome individual performances from Week 7.

Class 6A

Maika Tauteoli, Pleasant Grove — Recorded 10 tackles, two sacks and also scored a TD on a 35-yard fumble recovery to lead Vings past Westlake 34-21.

Josiah Kelley, Northridge — Had one carry for a 65-yard TD, one reception for a 32-yard TD and then also returned an interception 40 yards for a TD in 35-7 win over Layton.

Sione Molisi, East — Racked up 287 rushing yards and three TDs on just 13 carries as the Leopards dominated Copper Hills 57-0.

Sese Felila, Kearns — Carried the ball 28 times for 143 yards and five TDs as Kearns moved into Region 2 driver's seat with 52-36 win at Hunter.

Class 5A

Cameron Brown, Viewmont — Work horse back carried the ball 35 times for 243 yards and four TDs in a 35-28 win over Roy.

Garrett Lesa, Provo — Recorded six tackles, one sack and one interception as Provo shutout Maple Mountain 20-0 for important region win.

Luke Simpson, Timpview — Booted four field goals, including two in the fourth quarter, as the T-Birds rallied past Alta 19-17.

Bronson Olevao, Highland — Recorded three tackles and a 55-yard interception return as Highland rolled past Olympus 38-21 for the region win.

Class 4A

Nata Suguturaga, Mountain View — Completed 23 of 30 passes for 243 yards and 4 TDs to go along with his 109 rushing yards in the Bruins' 32-28 win over Uintah.

Trenton Maurer, Cedar — Carried the ball 28 times for 234 yard and three TDs as Cedar edged Snow Canyon 34-28 in triple overtime for teh critical Region 9 win.

Brady Stuart, Ridgeline — Passed for 109 yards and three TDs and then carried the ball 15 times for 118 yards and another score in convincing 48-21 win over Green Canyon.

Class 3A

Alex White, Juab — Carried the ball 19 times for 158 yards and two TDs as the Wasps upset top-ranked Summit Academy 27-7.

Emmit Hafen, Richfield — Recorded seven tackles and two sacks as the Wildcats blanked 29-0 for the region victory.

Kayden Milburn, Union — Had 23 carries for 76 yards and three TDs as Union dominated Judge 53-24 for the region win.

Class 2A

Baylr Eldredge, San Juan — Passed for 162 yards and two TDs and rushed for 99 yards and two more scores to lead San Juan to 32-13 win over South Sevier.

Brooks Myers, Millard — Completed 9 of 18 passes for 220 yards and four TDs to lead Millard to the easy 41-13 victory over North Summit.

Jacob Negus, American Leadership — Passed for 276 yards and five touchdowns as the Eagles rolled past Gunnison 38-14.

Class 1A

Bryson Barnes, Milford — Completed 15 of 30 passes for 186 yards and two TDs and also rushed for 68 yards and four TDs to lead Milford past Altamont 41-6.

Porter Miller, Parowan — Had another productive day on the ground carrying the ball just seven times for 124 yards and four TDs in 67-0 rout of Wayne.

Kayden McDonald, Kanab — Grabbed two interceptions as Kanab edged Rich 14-12 in a defensive 1A battle.