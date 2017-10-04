SALT LAKE CITY — David Styler, a career educator in the Millard School District, has been named 2018 Superintendent of the Year by the Utah School Superintendents Association.

Styler has served as superintendent since 2010, and has spent his entire 33-year career in education in the rural school district based in Delta starting as an eighth-grade history teacher. He is also a product of Millard County schools.

After working as a classroom teacher, Styler transitioned into school administration, first as an assistant principal at Delta Middle School and later, principal of Delta High School, a position he held for 10 years. He was promoted to superintendent of schools eight years ago.

Styler has implemented new incentives to attract and retain new teachers to Millard County and has worked to boost pay for new teachers, according to a press release by the Utah School Superintendent Association.

"During his tenure, the district has instigated late career salary steps, 30-year appreciation awards and a retirement stipend to show appreciation to lifelong educators who have contributed to the success of students," the press release states.

As superintendent, he spends at least one class period in each of the district’s 165 classrooms each year. He expresses his appreciation to teachers with handwritten notes for each teacher and starts the school year by presenting each educator with an apple on the first day of school to welcome them and their students.

Millard School District serves more than 2,840 students in 10 schools.

Styler is the current president of the Utah State Superintendents Association.

He is married to the former Danielle Henrie, also a product of the Millard School District. They are the parents of five children, Savannah, Russell, Zachary, Kelli, and Madelyn, who have each attended Millard County schools.