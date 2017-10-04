LEHI — Thanksgiving Point is gearing up for Halloween with two signature events — the annual Scarecrow Festival and the Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration.

The Scarecrow Festival will run Monday, Oct. 16, through Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Ashton Gardens. The Dia de los Muertos celebration is set for Saturday, Oct. 28. Both events are suitable for the entire family.

The Scarecrow Festival features scarecrows built and submitted by members of the community, as well as outdoor games, crafts, music and food.

During the Day of the Dead celebration, participants will be able to build an altar inviting a loved one to enjoy the fragrance of marigolds and pan de muerto (bread of the dead). A community altar will be available at the event to write notes or share mementos in celebration of souls no longer on Earth.

The Scarecrow Festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day and is included with regular garden admission, which is $15 for adults, $12 for senior citizens and children 3-12.

The Dia de los Muertos celebration will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Show Barn. Admission is $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Children 12 and under will get in free. Thanksgiving Point members will get 10 percent off the price of admission.

For more information, log on to thanksgivingpoint.org.