In the battle of the creameries, Aggie Ice Cream overtakes BYU Creamery by a landslide.

Over 6,400 people responded to a survey the Deseret News posted on Sept. 25 asking which of the two creameries was the fan favorite.

Readers overwhelmingly chose Aggie Ice Cream.

Favorite flavors for the winning creamery included Aggie Blue Mint, Aggie Bull Tracks, lemon custard and True Aggie Night.

Favorite BYU Creamery flavors included Graham Canyon, chocolate, burnt almond fudge and Really Raspberry.

Deseret News associate features editor Whitney Wilde reviewed both creameries and said she liked them both equally.

"The football record between the two is 46-35-3 in favor of the Cougars, but this ice cream battle adds another tally to the third column," she wrote. "I’m calling it a tie. Yes, it’s possible. And no, I’m not trying to play it safe."

We added the survey to the bottom of the article in hopes Deseret News readers could help us to better decide who is the real winner.

