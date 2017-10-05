SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County’s Parks and Recreation Division, in partnership with Utah State University, is seeking community feedback on the future development of parks.

According to Martin Jensen, the division’s director, the survey will take the pulse of the community. “Identifying trends in how people choose to recreate allows us to match our current programming and future investments to the public interest,” Jensen said in a statement.

The study’s findings will establish priorities for future development of parks, recreation, golf facilities, programs and services provided by the division.

The survey will be conducted by both mail and online. According to Jensen, 5,000 randomly selected Salt Lake County households will receive a mail-in form this week.

However, all county residents can take the survey online at http://bit.ly/2yC2Ba5.