The Utah Grizzlies received three forwards in Gregor Hanson, Kyle Thomas and Zach Saar from the Anaheim Ducks AHL affiliate in San Diego on Wednesday.

Hanson joins Utah with 175 points in 151 career ECHL games with 78 goals and 97 assists. He had 35 goals and 41 assists for 76 points in 58 games last year with the Allen Americans. He has averaged more than a point per game in his first four ECHL seasons and won league championships with Allen in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

“Gregor’s speed and skill (are) very intimidating to the opposition,” said Grizzlies head coach and General Manager Tim Branham.

Thomas had 69 points in 58 games last season with Fort Wayne with 27 goals and 42 assists. He has 42 goals and 71 assists for 113 points in 126 career ECHL games. The Grizzlies acquired his ECHL rights in August.

“Kyle puts up big numbers and is a hard worker,” said Branham. “He’s a good skater and makes things happen.”

Saar, a 6-foot-6 and 225-pound player, enters his rookie season after four years of college hockey at Penn State University. He led Penn State to its first-ever Big 10 Championship and NCAA Tournament in 2017.

“Zach is a big body player and uses his size to his advantage,” said Branham. “His power forward mentality creates space.”

The team’s Face-Off Luncheon/Media Day is Tuesday, Oct. 10, at noon.

Opening night is Saturday, Oct. 14, when the Grizzlies host Colorado at 7 p.m.