SALT LAKE CITY — Has your Halloween costume given up the ghost?

The Salt Lake County Library Services is stepping in to help with its fourth annual costume swap.

Individuals may exchange costumes for a token at any county library location Monday, Oct. 9, through Wednesday, Oct. 18. On Saturday, Oct. 21, anyone with a token can shop the swap and receive a “new-to-you” costume at the library’s Viridian Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan. Costumes may also be donated and exchanged for a $5 fine waiver — one waiver per county library card.

Most remaining costumes will be delivered to charities throughout Salt Lake County. For more information, visit slcolibrary.org/specialevents, or call 801-943-4636.