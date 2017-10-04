Nick Wagner, Deseret News
FILE - Leah Gutierrez, 7, browses the selection of Halloween costumes at the Salt Lake County Library's Viridian Center in West Jordan on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Has your Halloween costume given up the ghost? The Salt Lake County Library Services is stepping in to help with its fourth annual costume swap.

SALT LAKE CITY — Has your Halloween costume given up the ghost?

The Salt Lake County Library Services is stepping in to help with its fourth annual costume swap.

Individuals may exchange costumes for a token at any county library location Monday, Oct. 9, through Wednesday, Oct. 18. On Saturday, Oct. 21, anyone with a token can shop the swap and receive a “new-to-you” costume at the library’s Viridian Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan. Costumes may also be donated and exchanged for a $5 fine waiver — one waiver per county library card.

Most remaining costumes will be delivered to charities throughout Salt Lake County. For more information, visit slcolibrary.org/specialevents, or call 801-943-4636.

