Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 4.

Romney endorses Curtis

Republican Mitt Romney endorsed Provo Mayor John Curtis to be the new representative out of the 3rd Congressional District, according to the Deseret News.

Curtis won an August GOP primary for former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s vacant seat. Romney, meanwhile, headlined the Republican presidential ticket in 2012.

"Throughout his career as a businessman and a mayor, John has solved tough problems," Romney said in a statement. "That's what Washington, D.C., needs now more than ever. John's can-do attitude will serve Utah well."

Curtis will contend against eight other candidates in the race, including Democrat Kathie Allen, who raised nearly $729,000 by the middle of 2017.

Curtis and Allen will also battle against Jim Bennett, the nominee of Utah’s new United Utah Party.

Details emerge on Vegas gunman

New details emerged Tuesday on the Las Vegas gunman who opened fire on a crowd of people, killing 59 people and injuring more than 500 more, according to The Associated Press.

The Las Vegas gunman transferred $100,000 overseas in the days before the attack, the AP reported. He also set up cameras inside his apartment and even added a service cart to block his door.

Investigators are also looking into the shooter’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, who returned to the U.S. on Tuesday. She had been away in the Philippines.

The FBI met her at the airport, according to The Associated Press.

Third Utahn identified in Las Vegas shooting

The wife of a Cedar City firefighter was also killed during the Las Vegas shooting, according to the Deseret News.

"It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Heather Warino Alvarado, wife of Cedar City firefighter Albert Alvarado," the fire department said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Alvarado/Warino family."

Heather Alvarado and her husband raised three children. They enjoyed going on vacation and daytrips.

Her husband said she was good to others. Always.

"She was happiest when she was together with her family, especially her children, and she would do anything for them," Albert Alvarado said through the fire department.

Trump visits Puerto Rico

President Donald Trump visited Puerto Rico on Tuesday, telling officials they should be “proud” that Hurricane Maria wasn’t “a real catastrophe like Katrina,” according to BBC.

"Every death is a horror," Trump said, "but if you look at a real catastrophe like Katrina, and you look at the tremendous — hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people that died, and you look at what happened here, with really a storm that was just totally overpowering, nobody's ever seen anything like this."

Trump also said the storm threw the U.S. budget “out of whack.”

The White House announced after the president’s visit that they will spend $29 billion on recovery efforts for areas affected by natural disasters. About $13 billion will go to Puerto Rico, Florida and Texas, with the rest going toward insurance plans.

Trump throws paper towels

During his visit to Puerto Rico, Trump handed out paper towels by tossing them into a crowd.