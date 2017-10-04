The sun rises over Grandeur Peak in Millcreek on Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, the skies will clear over the Wasatch Front for the rest of the week with temperatures in the low- to mid-60s on Thursday and Friday. Saturday's high should top out in the low 70s before dropping back into the low 60s on Sunday. Lows over the next four days will hover in the low- to mid-40s.

