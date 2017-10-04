Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard is looking to be known as an NBA player who can also be a music artist. According to USA Today, the former Weber State alum released his first single “Run it up” featuring Grammy award-winning hip-hop artist Lil Wayne.

Going by name Dame D.O.L.L.A, his new album “Confirmed” will be released Oct. 6. Here’s what the two-time NBA All-Star said about balancing two careers and his first single during an interview on “Sway in the Morning."

"I'm at the point where I'm not just doing music as an athlete, I want to be considered an artist. I kinda felt like I arrived as an artist. They played the beat and we were both sitting at the back of the room, and he turned his back to the booth and I was looking in and he started saying the hook that he had in his head, like the idea in my ear as the beat was playing. I was like 'Lil Wayne is actually sharing an idea with me right now.' I was moved by that."

Lillard is also releasing his fourth Adidas signature sneakers called Dame 4 Oct. 4. Oh, and you don’t have to worry about his music career being a distraction. He put up 18 points during the Trail Blazers' first exhibition game — a 114-112 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

