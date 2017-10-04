"RACE TO THE BOTTOM OF THE SEA," by Lindsay Eagar, Candlewick Press, 432 pages (f) (ages 8-11)

It's not often in middle-grade books where a story starts out with an overwhelming tragedy and somehow turns into a grand pirate adventure, but Utah author Lindsay Eagar does just that with "Race to the Bottom of the Sea."

Eleven-year-old Fidelia was raised on science and Shipwreck Stew, and she is on the verge of discovering a new species of shark when the Undertow sweeps in, taking the lives of her marine biologist parents with it.

Reeling with grief, Fidelia is forced to make grown-up decisions and if it's up to her aunt Julia, move far away from Arborley and the memories it holds.

Then, the infamous pirate Merrick the Monstrous shows up and whisks her away on his ship with the task of using her smarts to retrieve his long-lost treasure from the ocean floor.

What follows is a high-seas adventure full of plundering, inventions and more love than one would expect when the main character loses her family and is kidnapped by a ruthless pirate.

Fidelia is a timeless and timely heroine. She is smart, spunky, bold and brave. In a highly unbelievable (but enjoyable) story, she is a very believable protagonist. While her confidence does work against her at times, it mostly propels her through a story of exploration, healing and becoming who you are meant to be.

Merrick the Monstrous is a gem of a character. Through articulately placed flashbacks, the reader learns more about his past and his present motivations. It's a truly wonderful character arc to follow, and if Fidelia wasn't so strong on her own, he would've stolen the show.

"Race to the Bottom of the Sea" has something for every reader: science, beautiful imagery, treasure, danger, self-discovery, robotics, all things pirates and so much candy.

While over 400 pages, don't let the length deter the desire to read. The pacing is quick and the adventures are many.

"Race to the Bottom of the Sea" doesn't contain any swearing, sexual content or violent material.

If you go ...

What: Lindsay Eagar book signing

When: Tuesday, Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Gardens at Dry Creek, 877 N. 100 East, Lehi

Web: kingsenglish.com

Note: The signing line is for those who buy a copy of the featured book from The King’s English.

Tara Creel is a Logan-native-turned-California-girl and mother of four boys. Her email is taracreel@gmail.com, and she blogs at taracreelbooks.wordpress.com.