Heather Gooze watched a man die in her arms. And through his cellphone and Siri she said she became "connected to him now my whole life."

Gooze told CNN she didn’t run during Sunday night’s Las Vegas attack, when a lone gunman opened fire at a country music festival, killing 59 people and injured more than 500.

She helped move a man from the sidewalk, kneeling on the ground and putting her hand on his. Slowly, within 10 minutes, the man died in her arms.

But she couldn’t let him go. She sat with him for an hour and answered his cellphone when it rang. She learned his name from the caller. Jordan Mclldoon. He was 25 years old.

According to CBC, Mclldoon hailed from Maple Ridge, British Columbia, in Canada.

She spoke to Mclldoon’s mother, who told her about Amber, Mclldoon’s longtime girlfriend. Gooze took down Amber's number, called her and described what had happened to Mclldoon.

Gooze then tried to call Mclldoon’s mom again to update her about the conversation with Amber. But the man's phone was still locked, so she couldn't access Mclldoon's contacts.

So instead, "she 'asked Siri to call mom,' and was able to get in touch with her despite the privacy restrictions," according to Mashable.

She didn’t leave his body even after that.

"I didn’t want him to be a John Doe,” she said, staying beside Mclldoon.

Gooze told CBS News that she will never forget the experience.

"I'm connected to him now my whole life," she said, adding, "I would hope somebody would do it for me. I would hope that they wouldn't let me be alone.”