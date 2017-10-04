A record snowstorm just swept through Montana, leaving more than a foot of white stuff behind.
According to Weather.com, an early season snowstorm — also deemed the “first blizzard of the season” — fell in Montana this week, sweeping through the Rocky Mountains.
Havre, Montana, reportedly received 14.8 inches of snow Monday night — setting a new record for highest snow total in October for the area, which had hovered around 8.6 inches.
Havre was without power after the storm, with downed tree branches in the area.
Some areas, like in Rocky Boy, Montana, received 30 inches of snow. One drift was 8 feet high, according to Weather.com.
Social media users shared their view of the snowfall.
Heavy snowfall also fell on Wyoming this week.
Utah received some snow toward the end of last month. Parts of both Big and Little Cottonwood canyons received close to 8 inches of snow, and winter driving warnings went into effect, according to the Deseret News.
A week before that round of snow, winter arrived in some of the mountain areas on the Wasatch Front, including the border between Colorado and Utah, the Deseret News reported.