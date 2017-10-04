A record snowstorm just swept through Montana, leaving more than a foot of white stuff behind.

According to Weather.com, an early season snowstorm — also deemed the “first blizzard of the season” — fell in Montana this week, sweeping through the Rocky Mountains.

Havre, Montana, reportedly received 14.8 inches of snow Monday night — setting a new record for highest snow total in October for the area, which had hovered around 8.6 inches.

Havre was without power after the storm, with downed tree branches in the area.

8:30am. Difficult conditions in Havre early this morning. Widespread power outage. Snow is ending. Photo courtesy Ann Kulczyk #mtwx pic.twitter.com/HHbZkXc2I8 — NWS Great Falls (@NWSGreatFalls) October 3, 2017

Some areas, like in Rocky Boy, Montana, received 30 inches of snow. One drift was 8 feet high, according to Weather.com.

Social media users shared their view of the snowfall.

@mikeseidel This was taken in Rocky Boy, Montana! 30' of snow with 8' drifts in some places!! #mtwx #weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/L212uTKaS6 — Shawn & Steph White (@ShawnStephWhite) October 3, 2017

Lots of snow up here! This was taken at 3:47am before the power knocked out our snowcam. #racetoopen #cowx pic.twitter.com/6UYbMyiFSv — Loveland Ski Area (@LovelandSkiArea) October 2, 2017

Heavy snowfall also fell on Wyoming this week.

Heavy snow on Togwotee Pass, WY today. Easily two feet of snow on ground and only October 2. pic.twitter.com/a042zVz7Vk — Andrew Siffert (@AndrewSiffert) October 3, 2017

Utah received some snow toward the end of last month. Parts of both Big and Little Cottonwood canyons received close to 8 inches of snow, and winter driving warnings went into effect, according to the Deseret News.

A week before that round of snow, winter arrived in some of the mountain areas on the Wasatch Front, including the border between Colorado and Utah, the Deseret News reported.