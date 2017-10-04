Hundreds of cities across the United States have applied to be the home of Amazon’s second headquarters.

But few have gone as far as a community in Georgia, which has offered to create a city, called Amazon, for the expansion site, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Stonecrest City Council voted 4-2 on Monday to allow 345 acres of land to become the site of Amazon’s new headquarters. The company hopes to open a second site somewhere outside Seattle, adding thousands of jobs to whatever city wins the application process.

Stonecrest’s resolution hopes the Georgia General Assembly will form the city of Amazon within that donated acreage to lure the online retailer to the state.

“There are several major U.S. cities that want Amazon, but none has the branding opportunity we are now offering this visionary company,” said Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary. “How could you not want your 21st century headquarters to be located in a city named Amazon?”

Stonecrest officials said the city plans to submit a bid for the new headquarters.

Utah has also expressed interest in placing a bid for the new Amazon headquarters, according to the Deseret News.

Critics told the Deseret News that offering too many incentives to lure businesses ends up hurting states, though.

"State and local governments have been in a destructive race to attract capital and have been spending and squandering resources in these pursuits," Iowa State University economist David Swenson told the Deseret News. "It's frequently the case that these deals don't pencil out and the recipients never generate the kind of economic activity that makes the taxpayers whole again."

Still, The New York Times ran a slew of cities through the gamut, trying to identify which city would be perfect for Amazon’s new headquarters.

Denver won the race.

“The region has the benefits of places like San Francisco and Seattle — outdoor recreation, microbreweries, diversity and a culture of inclusion (specifically cited by Amazon) — but the cost of living is still low enough to make it affordable, and lots of big-city refugees have been moving there for this reason. Amazon would be smart to follow them,” according to The New York Times.