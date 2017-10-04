A survivor of the Las Vegas shooting says she met her “guardian angel” during the night of gunfire.

Gail Davis told CBS News that she witnessed the terrifying event, at which 59 people were killed and more than 500 were injured.

She said she heard “four little pop, pop, pops, and everybody looked around and said, 'Oh, it's just firecrackers.' And then we heard pop, pop, pop, and it just kept going and going, and my husband said, 'That's not firecrackers. That sounds like a semi-automatic rifle.’”

Davis said she encouraged her husband to run away from the scene.

As they began to move, they faced a Las Vegas police officer who, she said, she now owes her life to.

She said the police officer grabbed Davis and her husband and encouraged them to follow him into the concession area. They were asked to get down on the ground. The officer then jumped down and covered Davis.

"And it was, like, you could hear the shots just, like, going back and forth and ricocheting, and then they would stop, and then we thought, 'OK. It's over. It's over.' And then it would start again. And this happened a couple of times,” she told CBS.

“A metro officer, who I owe my life to...actually covered me up to protect me from being shot,” Las Vegas shooting witness says. pic.twitter.com/X0KxOqgaKL — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 2, 2017

The officer then brought them to another area, never leaving the couple behind.

"He was like my guardian angel, he never left me," Davis said.

The police officer is one of several heroes who have emerged from the shooting. Neighbors, friends and family members have all worked to provide heartfelt stories about what happened on Sunday night.

According to Fox News, witnesses have come forth commending those who worked to save lives, rather than focusing on the fatalities.

Tiffany Michelle, a witness to Sunday’s massacre, told Fox News that everyone worked to help each other during the massacre.

“There were so many people out there that you wouldn’t think they would be helping others at a time like that, but it wasn’t an 'every man for himself'-kind of situation,” Michelle said. “Everybody just sort of grabbed somebody around them and tried to do everything they could to get others out.”