Colorado Mesa University hosts the BYU swim and dive teams, along with three other schools, in the eighth annual Intermountain Shootout on Oct. 6-7, at El Pomar Natatorium in Grand Junction.

This will be BYU’s first meet of the 2017-18 season that counts toward regular season standings. The men’s team will go up against Air Force and Colorado Mesa, while the women’s team will also compete against Colorado State.

Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the BYU swim team will wear pink swim caps at all of its October meets.

This meet kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, and at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. It will be scored in a dual meet format and live results can be found via CMU's athletic website. Live streaming will also be available.