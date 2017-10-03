FARMINGTON — A former part-time teacher at Viewmont High School has been sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl in 2016.

Douglas B. Tate, 70, of Kaysville, was ordered by Judge Michael Allphin in 2nd District Court on Monday to serve three years to life in prison.

The teen was not Tate's student, Davis County School District officials have said.

As part of a plea deal, Tate pleaded guilty to attempted forcible sodomy and attempted object rape, both first-degree felonies, and forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. Six other charges against him, including object rape and tampering with a witness, were dropped.

Tate taught chemistry part time and was hired in 2008. He was removed from the classroom and placed on paid leave Nov. 22 before he resigned Nov. 30, Davis School District spokesman Chris Williams has said.

Williams said there is no evidence indicating that any student from Viewmont or the district was abused by Tate.

The abuse occurred between July 22 and Aug. 1, charges state. A 16-year-old girl told police she was abused by Tate in Farmington and in Layton.

On Nov. 22, Tate texted the girl, telling her his employer had been notified, charges state. Court documents did not indicate who reported the abuse.

Tate also sent the girl texts saying, "Does anybody know?" and "Please don't say anything," and he asked her to "get rid of everything" on her phone, charges state.

The judge ordered two terms of three years to life and one term of 15 years to life to be served consecutively.