The BYU basketball program on Tuesday received a commitment from a nearby high school player, as Timpview guard Hunter Erickson announced his commitment to the Cougars via Twitter.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Erickson, who last season sported perhaps the most well-known haircut among high school players in the state, had received scholarship offers from both BYU and the University of Utah in mid-July. He also holds offers from Cal State Northridge and UC Santa Barbara.

As a junior last season for the Thunderbirds, Erickson averaged a shade over 22 points per game in leading his team to an 18-5 record.