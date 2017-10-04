KAMAS – The team of Utah amateur golfers defeated Arizona in the annual Utah-Arizona Shootout with a convincing 51½ - 20½ victory Tuesday at Tuhaye Golf Club.

It was the largest margin of victory in the series that dates back to 1991 with Utah now holding an 18-8-1 advantage.

The top point-getter for Utah in the two-day, Ryder Cup-style format was Darrin Overson with 8.5 points out of 9, while Denny Job earned 7.5 points, and the two women for Utah, Kelsey Chugg and Sue Nyhus, both won 7 points.

Each team consisted of two women, two seniors and eight at-large players. Others on the winning Utah side were Dan Horner, Ryan Brimley, Cameron Crawford, Reed Nielsen, Kurt Owen, David Jennings, Pat Murphy and Randy Hicken.