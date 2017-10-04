Kristin Murphy,
FILE: Darrin Overson was top point-getter for Utah in the Utah-Arizona Shootout
Related Link

KAMAS – The team of Utah amateur golfers defeated Arizona in the annual Utah-Arizona Shootout with a convincing 51½ - 20½ victory Tuesday at Tuhaye Golf Club.

It was the largest margin of victory in the series that dates back to 1991 with Utah now holding an 18-8-1 advantage.

The top point-getter for Utah in the two-day, Ryder Cup-style format was Darrin Overson with 8.5 points out of 9, while Denny Job earned 7.5 points, and the two women for Utah, Kelsey Chugg and Sue Nyhus, both won 7 points.

Each team consisted of two women, two seniors and eight at-large players. Others on the winning Utah side were Dan Horner, Ryan Brimley, Cameron Crawford, Reed Nielsen, Kurt Owen, David Jennings, Pat Murphy and Randy Hicken.

Mike Sorensen
Mike Sorensen Mike has covered sports at the News since 1979.
Add a comment