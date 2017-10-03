SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s schedule is taking an upswing. Saturday’s game against Stanford is the second step in a trajectory that followed a non-conference slate featuring North Dakota, BYU and San Jose State. The Fighting Hawks, Cougars and Spartans are a combined 3-13 on the season.

The Utes opened Pac-12 play Sept. 22 at Arizona. The Wildcats are now 2-2 overall, bringing the combined record of Utah’s first four opponents to 5-15.

By comparison, the next four foes — Stanford, USC, Arizona State and Oregon — are 11-7. The final third of the season gets even tougher. UCLA, Washington, Washington State and Colorado are on the schedule. Those four teams have a combined record of 15-4.

As usual, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham remains focused on the task at hand.

“Like I've said, there are still two or three weeks left before you really get a feel of who is who and where you are at — not only with your opponents but also with yourself,” he said. “I think (Stanford) is going to be the stiffest challenge of the year, I said that about our opponent two weeks ago (Arizona) and I think this one exceeds that one.”

ALWAYS PREPARED: Although Whittingham declined to say whether injured quarterback Tyler Huntley would play this week, Troy Williams vows to be ready. The senior captain, who started all 13 games last season, stepped in for Huntley in the second quarter of Utah’s 30-24 win in Tucson. He’s approaching the Stanford game as if he’ll be the guy again.

“That’s just my mindset. I go into every game preparing myself as if I’m the starter,” Williams said. “If that’s the case then I’ll just embrace it and just continue to try to be a leader for my team and just help us get a win.”

FAMILY TIES: In his days at Oregon, wide receiver Darren Carrington II and the Ducks won two of three games against Stanford. Carrington’s career stats in the Pac-12 North battles include nine catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Carrington has a connection to the Cardinal. His sister, DiJonai, is a sophomore basketball player at Stanford.

“She talks to me and tells me what they be saying all around campus,” Carrington said. “It’s just funny.”

Carrington also noted other motivation.

“Every time I step on the field, I want to dominate,” he said. “But them, in particular, because they’re one of the top defenses in our league.”

