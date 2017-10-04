For the past several weeks, my mom and dad have joined the thousands of Mormon Helping Hands volunteers in southeast Texas. Their stories, along with the many we’ve heard through the news and general conference, have been inspiring.

Located in the Carrollton Texas Stake of the Dallas area, my parents’ congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was asked to volunteer two out of three weekends to help with the cleanup effort.

That’s when the miracles began. The ward members were given only a few days’ notice to supply 10 people for the cleanup effort. By Thursday, they had upped those numbers to 18 people from each ward.

My dad was asked to help recruit volunteers to leave early Saturday morning. As of Friday morning, his ward had only four volunteers. Then things began to change.

He started receiving texts of more and more volunteers. “It was incredible to see that momentum build and the ward come together,” my dad said. Ward members offered to watch one another’s children so more volunteers could go.

“You wouldn’t believe the sacrifices people made,” my dad said. “One family was headed on vacation to Europe the very next day. With the many (things) they had to do to get ready, they made time for this.”

Their ward supplied 25 volunteers the first weekend and 50 the following weekend. Many of those volunteers were youths, a fact that impressed the recipients more than anything.

“In each home where we worked, they commented on how helpful and friendly the youth were,” my dad said.

Arriving Saturday morning, the volunteers worked through their assigned houses in the Houston area. After asking if they could begin with a prayer, the volunteers got to work. Their service involved going into flooded homes and tearing out the drywall and insulation, plus pulling out ruined furniture.

When they first arrived, the volunteers were met with thanks and, sometimes, skeptical reserve. By the end of the hours spent together, the mood had shifted. The people whose homes had been flooded were overcome with tears of gratitude. They shared their faith in God. Many said they had never met a Mormon before, but the experience changed their view.

In a poorer section of Houston, the group helped a woman who was aloof and unfriendly. She hardly spoke to the volunteers. By the end of the morning, she had run out to buy the entire group lunch. She told my dad, “We have been forgotten. People in Spring (a more upscale area) and the Woodlands have the resources to recover. We have nothing. We can’t tell you how much we appreciate this.”

In the Vidor area, about 95 miles east of Houston, victims of flooding told the group, “We don’t have any other resources. We can’t call Mom or Dad, or our siblings, because they’re dealing with the same thing. We all have to do this on our own.”

The volunteer Helping Hands worked both Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday nights, they slept on cots in the high school gyms. Sunday, they paused in their work long enough for a brief sacrament meeting, all while wearing their work clothes and yellow vests.

The toughest part was witnessing the ravages of the flood on the people of Houston and elsewhere in southeast Texas. One family, whose home was set back from the road, had pulled their ruined possessions out of the home and dumped them in great heaps in the yard. In less than two hours, Mormon Helping Hands transported the debris to the roadside for pickup.

“This would have taken me days,” the father told the group.

The volunteers helped another woman who had just been diagnosed with cancer. Her husband had just started a new job and they had no health insurance. She was home alone all day, sick in her ravaged house. She broke down and cried, thanking the volunteers.

What impressed my dad most was the people's sense of resilience and optimism. They expressed to the Mormon Helping Hands their mutual belief in God. “We trust in God,” they told the group. “We know these things happen for a reason.”

One woman, whose home had been emptied of every material possession, told the group, “We still have family.”

“It truly gives you an appreciation,” my dad said, “for what matters most.”