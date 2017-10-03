SALT LAKE CITY — The NBA announced a new format for selecting All-Star teams, and the only guy on the Utah Jazz roster who’s actually played in that game likes the idea.

While both conferences will still have the same amount of players voted in as All-Stars, the top two vote-getters will be named captains and will then choose their teams. They’ll be able to pick guys from the East or West.

As such, the 2018 All-Star Game in Los Angeles will be the first one in 67 years to not feature a showdown between the Western and Eastern conferences.

Jazz forward Joe Johnson, a seven-time All-Star, approves of the new format.

“I think that is fun,” Johnson said after Tuesday’s practice. “That will be cool, kind of switch up the format a little bit. It kind of evens out the sides.”

The prevailing sentiment around the NBA is that the West has much more talent, but the East will still have the same number of representatives in the midseason event.

Houston’s Chris Paul, president of the NBA players association, said that improving the All-Star Game was a priority for players and the NBA.

“We’re looking forward to putting on an entertaining show in L.A.,” Paul said in a statement.

“We’re excited about the new All-Star format,” added Byron Spruell, NBA president of league operations, “and appreciate the players’ willingness to try something new.”

The All-Stars will also play for charity, with each team selecting a charity that will use donations in the Los Angeles area.

Everything else about the selection process will remain the same. Each conference will have 12 All-Stars, with the 10 starters being chosen through a combination of votes from fans, players and media. NBA coaches will choose the 14 reserves.

Though he likes the concept of the new All-Star Game, Johnson said it wouldn’t have mattered to him how the players were divvied up.

“It’s just a privilege just to even be selected,” he said. “That’s an honor in itself.”

BELATED BOXSCORE: Some technical difficulties in the stats system delayed the release of the official boxscore until after midnight following Monday night’s game. Up until then, it was unclear whether the Kings had scored 83 points or 84 points.

The official final score: Utah 108, Sydney 84.

Snyder said he hadn’t even seen the official box score Tuesday afternoon following practice.

While speaking about box scores, Snyder admitted he’s not as concerned about points, rebounds and traditional stats. The stat he looks for?

Minutes played.

To that point, Snyder said Gobert’s 29 minutes were too many. The other starters ranged from 17 minutes (Favors) to 22 (Joe Ingles and Rodney Hood).

Snyder said he’ll also glance at the box to see how many turnovers were committed or forced. He also finds deflections to be a useful stat. The Jazz track deflections, which aren’t included on the box score.

ODD COUPLE?: Some observers were surprised to see Jazz bigs Rudy Gobert and Ekpe Udoh play together for a while in Monday’s exhibition game against the Sydney Kings.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder said that pairing is a possibility this season.

“Playing with Rudy and Ekpe isn’t that different than playing with Rudy and Fav,” Snyder said, referring to forward/center Derrick Favors. “As the season progresses, that’s one of the things we’ll probably keep trying to figure out.”

