SALT LAKE CITY — Granted, it’s early. Even so, the 18th-ranked Utah Utes have plenty to be pleased about as they return from a bye week to face Stanford Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

At 4-0 overall and 1-0 in Pac-12 play, Utah sits all alone atop the South Division. Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA and USC already have a conference loss. Colorado has two.

"I would say it is surprising that there is only one undefeated team in the (South Division) this early since we have only played one or two games,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. “That is a little unusual, but I think that speaks to the balance of the conference, the division and the conference as a whole.”

The Utes are one of just three undefeated teams left in the Pac-12, joining Washington and Washington State. The Huskies and Cougars are both 5-0, 2-0.

Utah’s elite status is credentialed by the Pac-12 lead in several statistical categories. The Utes, in fact, top the nation in two areas — field goals made (14) and net punting (45.3 yards). They’re first in the Pac-12 in fewest opponent first downs (65), interceptions (9), pass efficiency defense (96.3 rating), punt return defense (minus-1 yard), rushing defense (87 yards per game), turnovers gained (14), turnover margin (1.5 per game, plus-6 overall). In addition the Utes are tied for the fewest interceptions thrown (2).

Whittingham said he isn’t surprised by the numbers. However, he is particularly pleased with the takeaways (nine interceptions, five fumble recoveries) and turnover margin.

“That is the most important thing and the thing that is the most relevant in winning games,” said Whittingham, who added that a lot of other things factor into that when it comes to field position. “We lead the conference in net punting which flips the field for you and wins that field position battle.”

Reigning Ray Guy Award winner Mitch Wishnowsky leads the Pac-12 in punt average (46.8 yards).

Kicker Matt Gay is also performing at a high level. He’s made all 14 of his field goal attempts and PATs. The former UVU soccer player is Utah’s leading scorer with 56 points.

“That is what it is all about,” Whittingham said. “The only thing more important than turnover margin is the score, so Matt is doing a great job there.”

Defense has also been a strength for the Utes. Whittingham noted that the run defense has been a positive. However, he thought things were just OK against Arizona. And now, Whittingham continued, comes a big test this week defending the run against Stanford and national rushing leader Bryce Love.

“I think to this point in the season, there are still two or three more weeks until you really know what you've got,” Whittingham said.

However, Utah’s secondary is making a statement. The Utes have overcome heavy graduation losses and the departure of safety Marcus Williams to the NFL.

“We have some ball hawks back there. We are leading the conference in pass efficiency defense as well, which is the only passing stat that matters,” Whittingham said. “Overall yards are irrelevant. It is pass efficiency.”

Whittingham reminded reporters that before the season he said the secondary had a chance to be really good.

“So I think that is starting to show,” he added.

Cornerback Julian Blackmon leads the team with two interceptions. Safeties Corrion Ballard and Chase Hansen each have one, as do defensive backs Javelin Guidry, Boobie Hobbs and Jaylon Johnson. Linebacker Sunia Tauteoli and defensive tackle Filipo Mokofisi also have picks this season.

