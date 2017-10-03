It’s kind of all hands on deck after we see where Tanner’s (Mangum) at and where Beau’s (Hoge) at.

Boise State (2-2) at BYU (1-4)

Friday, 8:15 p.m. MDT LaVell Edwards Stadium TV: ESPN

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM

PROVO — Two years ago, BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum made his first career start at LaVell Edwards Stadium against Boise State.

Mangum, who hails from the Boise, Idaho, area, threw a memorable — and improbable — 35-yard, game-winning touchdown pass with 45 seconds remaining to seal a victory over the Broncos.

Now, after being sidelined for nearly one month due to an ankle injury, could Mangum, who’s been wearing a protective boot on his left foot for weeks, return to his starting role Friday (8:15 p.m., MDT, ESPN) when the Cougars host BSU?

BYU coaches say they are taking a wait-and-see approach.

“We’ve got to see how Tanner progresses,” offensive coordinator Ty Detmer said Tuesday. “He’s out there throwing and trying to move around a little bit. We won’t know until after (Wednesday) — we’ll have a better idea of what he looks like.”

If Mangum can’t play Friday, who knows who will be taking snaps against Boise State? The Cougars' quarterback carousel continues to spin in Provo.

Mangum’s backup, sophomore Beau Hoge, started against Wisconsin and Utah State with mixed results. Hoge helped the offense move the ball, and score touchdowns, against the Aggies before he suffered an undisclosed injury early in the second quarter. His status is uncertain.

“It’s kind of all hands on deck after we see where Tanner’s at and where Beau’s at,” Detmer said.

Sophomore Koy Detmer Jr. replaced Hoge and struggled, which is not surprising considering the fact he hasn’t taken many reps in practice this season. Austin Kafentzis has taken some snaps out of the wildcat position against Wisconsin and USU.

Then there are freshmen Joe Critchlow and Kody Wilstead, who have recently returned home from LDS missions.

So how has Ty Detmer divided up the reps in practice this week?

“We’re giving everybody what we can. We’re giving Tanner a few more each day to see how he responds,” Ty Detmer said. “Joe’s getting some and Koy’s getting some. Austin Kafentzis is getting some. We’ll wait and see until we know for sure if Tanner’s in or out.”

For Detmer, in this unusual situation, spreading around the QB reps can be a dilemma.

“There’s only so many reps to go around. You’re trying to sink them into guys you think may play, but, still, you’re not going to develop guys during the season much. It’s just the nature of the business,” he said. “When you get down to your third or fourth guy, they’ve probably had no reps during the season leading up to that. You saw that with Koy. He did some good things but he also … forced a couple of passes to try to make some plays at that point in the game. That’s not having a lot of reps. It happens. The hard part is when you get down to that third or fourth guy, they don’t have the reps that the ones and twos have had. Even the twos are limited. The threes and fours don’t get much at all.”

Coach Kalani Sitake said he doesn’t want to have to play Critchlow or Wilstead unless he has to. “You just hate to take them out of their redshirt year,” Sitake said.

Critchlow, a 6-foot-4, 200-pounder from Franklin, Tennessee, has shown promise since arriving on campus in June.

“He’s in the early stages. He’s a sharp kid. He did some good things in camp, but it’s been a little while now as far as having reps during the season,” Detmer said. “He hasn’t had many. He’s run the scout team some. Recall is coming back a little bit.”

Asked about Critchlow’s skill set, Detmer replied, “It will be interesting to see. He’s just off a mission but he’s an athletic kid that moves around. I’m sure Boise’s probably watching his high school highlight tape and seeing what he brings to the table. He wouldn’t be here if he didn’t have some skills.”

While Mangum has not been playing in recent weeks, the junior has been taking an active role with the offense.

“He’s a team guy,” Detmer said. “He’s staying involved in the game plan and talking to the receivers on the side and talking to Beau a little bit, talking to the linemen. He’s being a leader of the team.”

Running back Ula Tolutau said it doesn’t matter to him who ends up playing quarterback Friday.

“I trust whoever they put back there,” he said. “Whoever’s that guy, I’ll feel comfortable with him.”

This much is certain for BYU’s offense — the quarterback can’t afford to turn the ball over. The Cougars learned that lesson while giving away seven turnovers in a 40-24 loss to USU.

“The important thing is, whoever is in there, they have to take care of the football,” Detmer said. “The turnovers have been the common denominator the last few weeks. We’ve got to take care of the football and make good decisions.”