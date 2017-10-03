Karla Arista, left, and Cathy Riches paint the inside of a cabin as GE Healthcare employees volunteer at Camp Kostopulos in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. More than 300 GE Healthcare employees were expected to spend the day making improvements at the camp, which offers recreational opportunities for people of all ages and abilities. In addition to painting the cabins, employees built a walkway for better wheelchair access at the rope challenge, constructed a shade pavilion, installed a ramp for wheelchairs to access the pavilion from the lawn area, replaced old windows in some of the cabins and more.

