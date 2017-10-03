FARMINGTON — The Davis County Jail is planning to equip inmates who are addicted to opioids with a pain-blocking device that fires electrical impulses into the brain.

The gadget equipped behind a person's ear is planned to be used as a substance abuse treatment option, with electrical impulses targeting the brain region that controls pain, the Standard-Examiner reported.

It's called the Bridge and is currently used by some doctors in Indiana and other Midwestern states.

Davis County Sheriff Todd Richardson, Rep. Paul Ray, R-Clearfield, and Davis Behavioral Health CEO Brandon Hatch are collaborating on the pilot project to offer the treatment to inmates.

One Bridge device costs $590.