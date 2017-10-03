SALT LAKE CITY — A jury has convicted a man Tuesday of shooting and killing a West Valley man during a drug robbery in Sugar House.

On the sixth day of Jeremiah Ray Hart's trial — and the day before his 45th birthday — a jury found Hart guilty of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; plus obstructing justice and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, second-degree felonies.

Sentencing for Hart, who is already being held at the Utah State Prison for other crimes, is scheduled for Nov. 29.

On Jan. 24, 2015, Hart — who has the moniker "Bullet," according to court records — shot and killed Christian McDonald, 24, of West Valley City. His body was found lying in the middle of the road near 1224 E. Parkway Ave.

McDonald had arranged to make a drug deal with co-defendant Erick Michael Burwell, 38, who goes by the moniker "Diablo," according to charging documents. McDonald and his brother got into a car with Burwell who then picked up Hart, police say.

When the car stopped, Hart produced a gun and demanded that McDonald "give him the backpack containing the drugs," according to court documents. Christian McDonald, who was in the front passenger seat, attempted to pull out his gun, police said. Hart, who was in the back seat, reached his hand around to the front and shot McDonald in the chest.

Hart himself was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound. Investigators later used DNA collected from a blood trail at the crime scene to identify Hart.

A witness told detectives that after the shooting, Hart stated he "didn't regret it," and that "people need to act right," the charges state.

Burwell was charged in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony; aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 13.

Hart's lengthy criminal history includes both state and federal drug charges dating back to the mid-1990s, according to court records.