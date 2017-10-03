SALT LAKE CITY — Westminster College has been cleared of wrongdoing following an investigation by federal education officials into a complaint by a student who alleged the school didn't properly handle her sexual assault report in 2014.

The liberal arts college announced the findings in a news release Tuesday that linked to a letter sent last week by U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights.

Federal officials concluded that Westminster followed the proper steps in investigating an allegation by a sophomore who said she was sexually assaulted by a man at an off-campus apartment in 2013.

The woman filed the federal complaint after her appeal of Westminster's finding that there wasn't enough evidence to prove a violation was rejected.

Federal education officials also found no signs of systemic issues with sexual assault investigations at the college.