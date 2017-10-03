SALT LAKE CITY — World Trade Center Utah has been awarded $390,000 through the State Trade Expansion Program to provide grants to local companies.

The purpose of the grant, administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration, is to increase the number of small businesses that are exporting and help existing exporting companies grow.

Utah businesses that meet the eligibility requirements can receive up to $15,000 in funding for international activities. A 25 percent cash match by the grant recipient is required.

According to a statement from World Trade Center Utah, the grants can be applied to export-related activities, including participation in foreign trade missions, foreign market sales trips, and services provided by the U.S. Department of Commerce. Other activities that qualify include designing international marketing campaigns, export trade show exhibits, and training workshops.

The application process opens Oct. 9, and closes Oct. 31. Companies interested in using the grant funding for any activities over the next year need to apply within this time frame.

Additional information, including eligibility requirements, approved activities and how to apply, can be viewed at wtcutah.com/step.