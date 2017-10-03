SALT LAKE CITY — In a fire, seconds count. Seconds can mean the difference between residents escaping safely from a fire or having their lives end in tragedy.

That’s why the National Fire Protection Agency each year sponsors Fire Prevention Week, which runs Oct. 8-14. The national event was established in 1925 by President Calvin Coolidge, recalling the great Chicago fire of 1871.

This year's national theme — "Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!" — aims to reinforce why everyone needs to have an escape plan during a fire.

During the week, families are encouraged to draw a map of their home, marking two exits from each room and a path to the outside from each exit.

In addition, people are encouraged to practice a home fire drill twice a year — once at night and once during the day.

Several cities across the state are planning Fire Prevention Week activities. Visit your city’s website to see if any events are planned in your area.