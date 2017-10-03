HOLLADAY — The city’s annual leaf collection program begins Monday, Oct. 16, and will run through Thursday, Nov. 30.

Residents can pick up one free roll of bags per person at the Holladay Lions Fitness Center, 1661 E. Murray Holladay Road; the Olympus Senior Center, 1635 E. Murray Holladay Road; or Holladay City Hall, 4580 S. 2300 East. There are 10 bags in each roll. Residents can also use their own leaf bags.

Once the bags have been filled, they can be dropped off starting Oct. 16 at the Cottonwood Regional Softball Complex, 4400 S. 1300 East, or Macy’s parking lot, 4835 S. Highland Drive.

Please do not drop off bags at City Hall.