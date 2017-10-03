COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Residents are invited to attend the city’s annual Monster Mash at the Cottonwood Heights Recreation Center, 7500 S. 2700 East.

The party, which will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, will include free ice skating, carnival games and a carved pumpkin patch for kids 12 and under.

There will also be special appearances by Spider-Man, Belle, Moana, Batman and Wonder Woman from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Both kids and parents are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween costume.