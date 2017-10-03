There is a disturbing trend in our country, and that is the attempt to silence those with whom we disagree. Conservative writer Ben Shapiro's Sept. 27 appearance at the University of Utah was met with protests from far-left student groups urging the cancellation of his speech. On the other extreme end of the ideological spectrum, President Donald Trump recently advocated for the firing of NFL players like Colin Kaepernick who refuse to stand for the U.S. national anthem out of protest. These are blatant attacks on the First Amendment.

Whether or not you agree with Shapiro or Kaepernick's views, silencing them should never be an option. We become more well-informed when exposing ourselves to multiple strains of thought, rather than a steady diet of like-minded opinions. U.S. Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas once wrote, "The Framers of the Constitution knew human nature as well as we do. They too had lived in dangerous days; they too knew the suffocating influence of orthodoxy and standardized thought. They weighed the compulsions for restrained speech and thought against the abuses of liberty. They chose liberty." So should the American people.

Ryan Curtis

Salt Lake City