It is time for the president to take off his "bully-schoolyard cap" and put on his "presidential diplomatic cap."

Korea has been a divided nation since 1945. Its history is longer than that of the U.S. by a long, long way. It was a very unfortunate circumstance following WWII that the USSR, communist Russia, was permitted to occupy Korea north of the 38th parallel. This permitted communism to become the scourge of North Korea and become the People's Democratic Republic.

Although "policed" at the 38th parallel, many Koreans in the north did what they could to enter South Korea.

I was in the military in Korea during the last third of that Korean conflict. Many of our military units hired South Koreans to assist us with work they could perform which was not "military" in nature. We hired these Koreans to help in our motor pool, kitchen, laundry and housekeeping. This help permitted us to focus more particularly on our military mission. Each of us contributed funds appropriate to our monthly pay — the higher the rank, the more was paid.

One of our employees had this remarkable experience: During the early months of 1951 as U.S. forces were withdrawing south, citizens of North Korea did what they could to move south with our troops. One of these was a young woman who worked in our kitchen. She and her mother were with other Koreans who arrived at a small river. They were to cross the river in small boats. As she and her mother were to enter one of these boats, her mother noticed an older woman who would have to wait for the next boat. This mother offered the older woman her place and said she would come in the next boat. There wasn't a next boat. Chinese forces arrived and prevented an additional boat to leave. This young woman never saw her mother again. She worked well for us and possessed a beautiful voice and had sung over Radio Pyongyang. Many others in South Korea have had similar experiences to enter South Korea and are separated from their families.

Mr. President, please put on your "presidential robe." Do all you can with the help of other countries in this great world to end this war of words. Put on the persona of a Ronald Reagan at the Berlin Wall and call Kim Jong Un. Tell him, "Mr. Kim, let's tear down the two fences separating North and South Korea. Let's help make Korea great again!"

Rulon Teerlink