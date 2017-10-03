A 20-year-old member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Quinton Robbins, was among those killed in Sunday’s shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival.

The massacre, which took place when a 64-year-old man opened fire from a high-rise hotel room, was the most deadly in modern U.S. history, killing 59 people and injuring 527.

The oldest of three children and a student at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas, Robbins was remembered by his grandmother as “just a jewel,” according to the Washington Post. His aunt, Kilee Well Sanders, called Robbins “the most kind and loving soul” with a “contagious laugh and smile” in a Facebook post.

Before inviting readers to pray as well as share memories and photos of Robbins, Sanders shared her testimony.

“Because of the gospel and plan of salvation, I have faith we will be with him again. Quinton Robbins, I, and your entire family will miss you so much everyday,” Sanders wrote. “Always will be thinking about you.”

According to the Washington Post, “When Robbins first clutched his chest, his girlfriend thought something was wrong with his sugar levels, she told his grandmother. ...They hadn’t been together for very long, but she knew he had diabetes and thought he might need his insulin. She didn’t yet realize that a bullet had torn through his body.”

“His girlfriend would later tell his family about two strangers, who described themselves as a Marine and a nurse, who tried to carry Robbins to a vehicle so he could get medical attention, even as gunfire was still raining down on the crowd,” the Washington Post continued. “It would be hours before his family would find out for sure where he had been taken and that he hadn’t survived.”

A GoFundMe page organized by Robbins’ cousin, Felicia Walker, to help cover funeral expenses which has already been funded but is still accepting donations.

“He was such a kind and caring person. He had a beautiful soul filled with a radiating light,” Walker wrote on the page. “That light was shared with everyone he came in contact with. He had a this contagious laugh and a wonderful smile that he was always quick to give. He also was a man of many talents. He excelled at so much in life. Everyone who met him, loved him. He is loved and will be missed by so many.”